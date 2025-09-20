Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,058 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.