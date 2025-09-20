Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Dbs Bank upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.70.

Tesla stock opened at $426.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.68 and a 200-day moving average of $308.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

