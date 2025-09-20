Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.