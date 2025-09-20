Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,401 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.11 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.