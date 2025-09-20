Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Makaira Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $262.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.80 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.94.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

