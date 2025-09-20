Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 677.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 0.9%

GRMN stock opened at $235.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.94 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Get Our Latest Report on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.