Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $490.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.59 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $492.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.39 and a 200-day moving average of $384.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

