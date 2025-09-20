Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.5% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $41,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.62. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $600.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

