Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Raises Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,406. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.77 and a 200-day moving average of $262.97. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

