Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 8,851 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

