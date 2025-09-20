Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

INTA stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.58, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $347,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,322,761.50. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $108,847.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 221,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,172.40. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,798. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

