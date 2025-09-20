Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Virtu Financial by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.