First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Stake Trimmed by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company's stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 152,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $95.12 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

