Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 476,600 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 603,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,766.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,766.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Fuji Media stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Fuji Media has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $27.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

