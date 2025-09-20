G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,074,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 5,766,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of G Mining Ventures in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

G Mining Ventures Stock Performance

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

Shares of GMINF opened at C$18.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.66. G Mining Ventures has a 12-month low of C$6.53 and a 12-month high of C$18.49.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

