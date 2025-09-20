Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2%

ORLY opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

