Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,184,000 after purchasing an additional 336,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,705,000 after buying an additional 315,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Saia by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,831,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,452,000 after buying an additional 288,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 480,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,900,000 after buying an additional 179,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 41,888.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 154,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after buying an additional 153,732 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $290.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.16.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $310.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.31. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

