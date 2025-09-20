Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $1,525,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $266,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $329.16 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.91. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

