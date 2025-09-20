Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -535.29%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

