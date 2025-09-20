Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 67 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA opened at $173.09 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $167.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Arete Research set a $192.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,061.12. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $4,214,010 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

