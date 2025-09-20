GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,524.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 771,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 763,491 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,822,000 after purchasing an additional 507,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,790,000 after purchasing an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.91 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

