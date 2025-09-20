Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87,225.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $646.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

