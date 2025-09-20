Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $32.31 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.