Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 567.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after acquiring an additional 466,082 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the first quarter valued at $25,108,000. JNE Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 7,067.8% during the first quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 240,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 236,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 724.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the first quarter valued at $3,218,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LLYVA opened at $94.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.39. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

