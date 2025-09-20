Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 145,002 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,002 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of LEU stock opened at $294.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.24. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $301.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEU. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

