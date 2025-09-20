Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Stock Holdings Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 52,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

