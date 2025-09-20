Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,600 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Great Pacific Gold Trading Up 2.6%

OTCMKTS FSXLF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Great Pacific Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

