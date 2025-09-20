Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $15.20. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 4,592 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1456 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

