Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Update

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 502,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 621,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions in Europe and the United States. The company offers Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies for the desensitization treatment of sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch test.

