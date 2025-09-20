Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. $FBIZ

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 393,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 74,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 million. Research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director Jason R. Graham acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $47,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,220 shares in the company, valued at $154,141.40. The trade was a 45.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph R. Kauten acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,336.80. The trade was a 50.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

