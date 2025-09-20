Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,473 Shares of Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 109,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter.

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 100,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,401. This represents a 5.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. Progress Software Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

