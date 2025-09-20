Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,987 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,988 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $581.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.60 and a beta of 1.23. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.