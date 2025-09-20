Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HURN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $38,511,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $13,822,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 657.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $141.84 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.94 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $275,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,713.04. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,211 shares of company stock valued at $967,191 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.