Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Navient by 15.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Navient by 2,663.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Navient Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.06.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

