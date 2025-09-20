Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SMP stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $867.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.16. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.21 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.39%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

