Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $220,000 Position in Ryerson Holding Corporation $RYI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,396,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 691,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 176,878 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $2,662,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYI opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.64. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Ryerson has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $56,222.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,995.84. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

