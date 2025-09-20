Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $229,000 Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $9,180,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 152.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 31.2% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 163,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 41,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BG opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $100.15.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

