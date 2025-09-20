Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 8,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 44.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 39.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 70,980.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $72.47 on Friday. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. EchoStar’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 233,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $17,625,721.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 376,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392,256.75. This represents a 38.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $3,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,593 shares in the company, valued at $127,838.25. This trade represents a 96.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,740 shares of company stock worth $35,967,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on EchoStar in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

