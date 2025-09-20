Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 52.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1,576.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 67.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 97.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,086 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.72.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

