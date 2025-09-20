Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. $GBTG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 905,929 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 218.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 532,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 294,527 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 704,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 350,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emmett Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP now owns 500,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 268,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

GBTG stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.12 million. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

