Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OBK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,637,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 870.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 109,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 674,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.85. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $41.17.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

