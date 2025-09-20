Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC $LILAK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Liberty Global by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,341.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185,082 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $5.10 to $8.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($2.14). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.58%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

