Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSYS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Stratasys Trading Up 6.0%

SSYS opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $896.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.62. Stratasys, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

