Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,341.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRN opened at $27.98 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

