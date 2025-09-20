Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $339.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $341.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

