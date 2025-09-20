Head-To-Head Analysis: Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) vs. ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Guided Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $2.38 billion 1.37 -$117.69 million ($1.52) -86.65 Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,340.80 -$2.42 million ($0.05) -5.60

Guided Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guided Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICU Medical and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 3 1 3.00 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

ICU Medical currently has a consensus target price of $181.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.42%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -1.56% 7.24% 3.50% Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -219.85%

Summary

ICU Medical beats Guided Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

