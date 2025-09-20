Head to Head Contrast: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) vs. Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PAR Technology and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -20.64% -3.16% -1.90% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PAR Technology has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Worldline 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PAR Technology and Worldline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PAR Technology currently has a consensus target price of $78.43, suggesting a potential upside of 84.97%. Given PAR Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PAR Technology is more favorable than Worldline.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAR Technology and Worldline”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $349.98 million 4.92 -$4.99 million ($2.25) -18.84 Worldline $5.01 billion 0.17 -$321.38 million N/A N/A

PAR Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worldline.

Summary

Worldline beats PAR Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies. This segment also offers Point-of-Sale Hardware; wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and kitchen display systems, payment devices, cash drawers, printers, and other peripherals. In addition, this segment provides services, such as hardware repair, installation and implementation, training, and on-site and technical support services. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions; mission systems operations and maintenance, and commercial software products; systems engineering support and software-based solutions; satellite and teleport facility operation and maintenance, engineering, and installation services comprising inside and outside plant services, and maintenance of infrastructure and information systems; satellite ground system support comprising operations and maintenance, sustainment, upgrades, communications security management, anomaly response/resolution, process improvement, emergency response, and disaster recovery services; and information technology infrastructure library services to the United States Department of Defense, intelligence community (IC), and other federal agencies. This segment also offers various IC support services, systems integration, situational awareness solutions, and mission readiness support services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in New Hartford, New York.

About Worldline

(Get Free Report)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

