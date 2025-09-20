Hickory Point Bank & Trust Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

