Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4,242.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hilltop by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,889.44. The trade was a 8.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,800. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.6%

HTH stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $303.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

