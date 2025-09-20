Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and traded as high as $35.64. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 14,796 shares traded.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 328.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

